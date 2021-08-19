Watch
At least 25 dead rabbits found during warrant in Omaha; other animals rescued

Kevin Rempe
Animal Hoarder house
Posted at 3:11 PM, Aug 19, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This morning, the Nebraska Humane Society showed up to an apparent animal hoarding situation and discovered at least 25 deceased rabbits in “very unsanitary” conditions.

NHS was able to rescue eight rabbits and two dogs from the home.

Investigators have turned over the search results to the county attorney’s office to determine whether the homeowner will face charges.

