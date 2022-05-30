At least two killed, 19 hurt in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Police say an overnight crash near 52nd and O streets killed at least two people and left 19 others injured — one with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the two women killed were both in one vehicle.

According to police, that car took a left turn into oncoming traffic, and at least one other car slammed into it, causing it to hit a crowd of bystanders.

O St had to be shut down from 56th to 48th for several hours.

Police say Memorial Day is a time when many take to O St to drive classic cars and large crowds gather; however, there is no official event that takes place anymore.

Factors leading up to the crash are being investigated.

