Attempted bank robbery on 50th and Ames ends in K-9 pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An apparent attempted bank robbery in Omaha on Wednesday resulted in a shot being fired and ended in a K-9 chase.

Omaha police say the suspect walked into First National Bank at 50th and Ames with a note saying "there's a bomb in the building."

An off-duty Wahoo police officer then approached the robber, leading to a fight before the individual allegedly grabbed the officer's gun and fired a shot, according to police.

Police say the robber then ran into the woods and was tracked down by a K-9 unit.

The individual was then taken to the hospital with a dog bite.

