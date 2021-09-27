Attendees from around the country as Crimestoppers USA kicks off conference in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska — The Crimestoppers USA national conference kicked off on Sunday in Downtown Omaha.

The Omaha Crimestoppers are hosting Crimestopper programs from all over the country.

This is the first time the conference is taking place in two years.

Omaha Crimestoppers president Eric Bildt says he's excited to show off Omaha and to learn how they can continue to improve their program

"This is a great opportunity for Crimestoppers programs from all around the country, even as far as Hawaii and Guam, to come together and learn from each other. You know, what works and what doesn't work with Crimestoppers programs around the country to collaborate on ideas on how to grow their programs and be more effective,” said Bildt.

Mayor Jean Stothert and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson were also in attendance for today's kickoff. The conference finishes up on Tuesday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.