Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Attendees from around the country as Crimestoppers USA kicks off conference in Omaha

items.[0].videoTitle
Downtown Omaha hosts national Crimestoppers conference
Posted at 7:30 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 08:30:39-04

OMAHA, Nebraska — The Crimestoppers USA national conference kicked off on Sunday in Downtown Omaha.

The Omaha Crimestoppers are hosting Crimestopper programs from all over the country.

This is the first time the conference is taking place in two years.

Omaha Crimestoppers president Eric Bildt says he's excited to show off Omaha and to learn how they can continue to improve their program

"This is a great opportunity for Crimestoppers programs from all around the country, even as far as Hawaii and Guam, to come together and learn from each other. You know, what works and what doesn't work with Crimestoppers programs around the country to collaborate on ideas on how to grow their programs and be more effective,” said Bildt.

Mayor Jean Stothert and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson were also in attendance for today's kickoff. The conference finishes up on Tuesday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018