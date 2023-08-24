Attorney General Merrick Garland visits Omaha, holds discussion with Nebraska law enforcement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Attorney General Merrick Garland made a stop in Omaha to spend time with local law enforcement.

3 News Now was allowed in the room for a brief amount of time as Merrick Garland entered a room full of Nebraska law enforcement leaders.

He shared that he spent a part of the afternoon with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska and mentioned that while the office is doing much to “fulfill our mission," the A.G. recognizes they don't do the work alone.

"The Justice Department knows how much is being asked of police officers every single day. We are committed to doing everything in our power to provide our law enforcement partners with the resources and the assistance necessary to support them in their work," said Garland.

After his remarks, journalists were escorted out. He continued the conversation with local law enforcement leaders about what is working and what is not, as well as how they can work together more effectively to keep the community and officers safe.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.