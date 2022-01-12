Watch
Attorneys spar over Rep. Fortenberry's statements to feds

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks during a campaign rally tour stop in Omaha, Neb. A federal grand jury has indicted Fortenberry, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Jeff Fortenberry
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 14:55:55-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys are arguing over whether a jury should be allowed to hear statements that Nebraska U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry made to federal prosecutors who were investigating an illegal, $30,000 donation to his campaign from a foreign national.

Attorneys for the nine-term Republican asked a judge to bar the statements he made during an FBI interview from his upcoming trial.

Prosecutors oppose the motion, and U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. didn’t immediately rule on the matter during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

