Aubrey Trail seeks to represent himself in appeal of murder conviction

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met on the dating app Tinder is seeking to fire his team of attorneys and represent himself in his appeal.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 55-year-old Aubrey Trail filed the request last week with the Nebraska Supreme Court.

In the filing, Trail said his court-appointed attorneys have refused to support his request to sell some $25,000 in antiques and rare coins and give the money to a memorial fund set up for his victim, 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Trail was convicted in 2019 of first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder in the 2017 murder of Loofe, whose body was cut into 14 pieces and dumped in ditches along Nebraska country roads.

