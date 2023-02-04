Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's been trending online and in real life.

The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.

The National Weather Service reports seeing it in the Kansas City area on Friday.

Although officials haven't confirmed sightings in Nebraska, an Auburn man spoke to 3 News Now saying he believes that he saw it.

"I noticed it going to work this morning and yeah I couldn't figure out what it was and then I remembered they were talking about this Chinese balloon that was floating over Montana yesterday and I go that's gotta be it," said Kendall Neiman.

He says at first that the people he talked to thought it was the moon. The Pentagon says the balloon then appeared to be heading east.

