Authorities are looking for missing Omaha inmate

According to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, an inmate is missing from the Omaha corrections center.

Here is the information from the correctional department:

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). Seth Horstman #71157 left his job in the community this morning and did not return to the facility. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was found in the parking lot of his workplace.

Horstman started his sentence on March 2, 2010. He was sentenced to 19 years and 26 months to 32 years for charges that include three counts of robbery out of Douglas County. He has a parole hearing scheduled in October 2023 and a tentative release date of June 30, 2026.

Horstman is a 37-year-old white male, 6’ 0”, 148 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

