Authorities: California man arrested in Iowa had 'hit list'

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP & KMTV) — Authorities say a California man arrested in Iowa had an assault rifle, ammunition and a “hit list” that named high profile American politicians such as President Joe Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. The man also named top tech figure Mark Zuckerburg and chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Des Moines Register reports that law enforcement pulled over the man on Interstate 80 on Dec. 21 because he was driving aggressively. Authorities say the man made concerning comments about Biden during the traffic stop, including accusations of sexual abuse of children by the president.

He was taken to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa for questioning. In the man’s cell phone, which he allegedly allowed investigators access to, police discovered detailed notes on “survive supplies,” a “safe life defense order,” plans for “rifle pickup” and to “Save USA.”

According to the criminal complaint, he told investigators he left his home in Sacramento on Dec. 18 to drive straight to the White House to kill people in power, and that he wouldn't have stopped unless he had been pulled over.

Authorities also referenced TikTok videos made by the man that detailed much of the same information.

The Des Moines Register also quoted law enforcement regarding the man's convictions: “When concluding the interview, (the man) stated that nothing would stop him from carrying out his plan of gaining access to the White House and killing the persons on his ‘hit list.’

The man has been charged with making threats to a former president but further charges may be added.

