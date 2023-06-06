Authorities identify Ashland man killed in motorcycle crash involving a deer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office has identified the motorcyclist killed after a crash involving a deer on Sunday.

Here's what we know from police:

At 7 a.m., sheriff deputies along with Ashland Police and Ashland Fire & Rescue responded to a motorcycle versus deer crash on 238th Street, just north of Davey Road.

The victim was identified as 64-year-old Michael Kellogg, of Ashland. Police say he was southbound in the area, riding on a 2002 Honda Motorcycle when a deer ran in front of him.

Kellogg crashed due to hitting the deer and was transported to Bergan Mercy where he died upon arrival.

Police say that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

