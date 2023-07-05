Authorities identify four victims in fatal Cass County crash Tuesday night

GREENWOOD, Neb. (KMTV) — The four people who died in a two-vehicle collision, Tuesday night, have been identified by the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Highway 63 and Church Road, when a Lincoln man, Hugo Buendia-Valverde, 34, apparently went through a stop sign. His vehicle was hit by a truck driven by 22-year-old Justin Wiederin.

All four fatalities were in Buendia-Valverde's car, with him, Ricardo Jimenez-Beltran, 28, and Alejandro Valverde-Jimenez, 39, declared dead at the scene.

The fourth man, Isaac Valverde-Arroyo, 40, died right after EMS arrived.

Wiederin passed a breathalyzer given by Nebraska State Patrol who are still investigating the crash.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.