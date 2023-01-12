Authorities identify two men who died in plane crash south of Auburn Wednesday

AUBURN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Nemaha County Sheriff, two men were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening south of the Auburn, Nebraska airport.

Colton Hill, 24, of Kearney and Dustan Bieglar, 41, of Valparaiso, were found deceased in the wreckage.

The plane took off from Lincoln and was expected at the Auburn airport. Nemaha County received an emergency call that the plane was expected to return to Lincoln, but had not. Deputies located the wrecked aircraft about a mile south of the Auburn airport.

Auburn Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and the FAA and NTSB will conduct the investigation.

