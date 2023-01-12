Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities identify two men who died in plane crash south of Auburn Wednesday

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 11:02:59-05

AUBURN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Nemaha County Sheriff, two men were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening south of the Auburn, Nebraska airport.

Colton Hill, 24, of Kearney and Dustan Bieglar, 41, of Valparaiso, were found deceased in the wreckage.

The plane took off from Lincoln and was expected at the Auburn airport. Nemaha County received an emergency call that the plane was expected to return to Lincoln, but had not. Deputies located the wrecked aircraft about a mile south of the Auburn airport.

Auburn Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and the FAA and NTSB will conduct the investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018