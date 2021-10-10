Authorities investigating after fatal crash on I-80 exit ramp

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 65-year-old man died Saturday evening after a crash on an I-80 westbound exit ramp, according to Omaha Police.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the exit ramp from I-80 westbound to 72nd St for a hit and run accident.

The investigation found that a Jeep clipped the corner of a Ford Explorer while both drivers were westbound on the exit ramp. This caused the Explorer to spin out and come to a rest on the shoulder.

Police say that the Jeep, initially reported as a run vehicle, hadn't fled but left the ramp and hit a tree.

The driver of the Jeep, 65-year-old Kevin Lafferty, died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

