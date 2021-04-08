Authorities looking for inmate missing out of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - An inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

Authorities said 39-year-old Raymond Jimenez left the facility on Wednesday to look for employment through a job service in downtown Lincoln and did not return.

The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was recovered at 7th and B Street, authorities said.

Jimenez’ sentence started June 15, 2020. He was sentenced four to six and a half years for charges out of Douglas County that include operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Jimenez’ tentative release date is August 10, 2022. He has a parole hearing scheduled next month.

Jimenez is described as 6-feet-tall and 215 pounds with brown eyes.

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is a low custody facility where inmates can participate in work opportunities with prior approval and without direct supervision.

If you know where he is, call your local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

