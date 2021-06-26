Authorities looking for missing Denison girl

DENISON, Iowa (KMTV) - Authorities are looking for a missing Denison girl last seen Friday evening.

Authorities said 4-year-old Mackenzie Godden, also known as Kensie, walked away from her home on Oak Ridge Drive around 7 p.m. Friday.

She was last seen wearing a maroon unicorn shirt and grey pants.

A search that lasted into the late night hours failed to yield any signs of the girl. More searches are planned for Saturday.

Anyone wishing to assist with the search should report to the parking lot at Crawford County Memorial Hospital at 10:00 am. Volunteers are asked not to search on their own. They will be directed to be a part of a search team by incident command.

