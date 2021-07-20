Authorities looking for missing Indiana man whose car was found abandoned in Iowa

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (KMTV) - The South Bend Police Department is looking for a missing man whose vehicle was found abandoned in western Iowa.

Police said 41-year-old Tom Cordes has been missing since June 30. Police believe he is headed for Montana.

Cordes might be in need of medical attention, according to police.

Cordes is described as 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He has gray hair and tattoos on his back and arm.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204.

