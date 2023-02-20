Authorities looking for missing inmate from Omaha Community Corrections Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Law enforcement is looking for an inmate who escaped the Community Corrections Center in Omaha.
Investigators say he escaped Sunday evening.
Authorities were notified that 20-year-old Julian Tapia had removed his electronic monitoring device.
Tapia is serving a sentence of eight to 21 years for first and second-degree assault out of Buffalo County.
He had a parole hearing scheduled in February of 2024 and a tentative release date of August 17th, 2030.
Tapia is six-foot-four inches tall, 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. If you see him, call the Nebraska State Patrol at 1-800-525-5555.
