Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities looking for missing inmate from Omaha Community Corrections Center

Julian Tapia
Department of Corrections
Julian Tapia
Posted at 8:45 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 09:45:24-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Law enforcement is looking for an inmate who escaped the Community Corrections Center in Omaha.

Investigators say he escaped Sunday evening.

Authorities were notified that 20-year-old Julian Tapia had removed his electronic monitoring device.

Tapia is serving a sentence of eight to 21 years for first and second-degree assault out of Buffalo County.

He had a parole hearing scheduled in February of 2024 and a tentative release date of August 17th, 2030.

Tapia is six-foot-four inches tall, 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. If you see him, call the Nebraska State Patrol at 1-800-525-5555.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018