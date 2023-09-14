Authorities looking for missing Omaha inmate on Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate from the Omaha Community Corrections Center.

Here's what we know from authorities:

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha. Austin Risor left his place of employment and did not return to CCC-O.

Risor started his sentence on September 16, 2016. He was sentenced to 10 to 12 years for charges out of Madison County that included theft, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and drug charges. He has a tentative release date of February 24, 2024.

Risor is a 29-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 260 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

