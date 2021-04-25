Authorities: Omaha man arrested after late night street race

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An Omaha man was arrested Saturday night after authorities said he was involved in a street race.

Authorities said a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol saw two vehicles street racing on Abbott Drive near Lindbergh Drive just before midnight.

When the trooper tried to do a traffic stop, authorities said one of the vehicles refused to stop and accelerated eastbound on Abbott Drive.

At that point, the trooper started a pursuit. An Omaha police helicopter eventually took over the pursuit and helped lead officers to the area of 25th and Arbor, where the chase ended.

The driver, 20-year-old Kevin Amaya Amaya of Omaha, was taken into custody. Two passengers were in the car, a 17-year-old girl and her 4-month-old son.

Amaya Amaya was booked at the Douglas County Jail for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, child abuse/endangerment, and traffic violations.

