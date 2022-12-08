Authorities say no evidence found during excavation in Southwest Iowa that man was serial killer

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — In October, the Fremont County Sheriff and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said they were investigating a remote area near Thurman for human remains. The daughter of the late Donald Studey told authorities that her dad had killed and buried women in a well on the family's property.

Law enforcement investigated and on Thursday released the results of their excavation of the property.

Here is what the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in it's release:

"Over the past three days, state, local, and federal law enforcement assisted with an investigation in Fremont County. Authorities brought in an array of experts representing several disciplines and significant assets to excavate, collect and examine soil samples from a site identified by a reporting party. After exhaustive efforts, no evidence or other items of concern were recovered.

Law enforcement agencies coordinating this effort included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information will be released at this time."

