Authorities searching for missing Gage County man with dementia

NEBRASKA STATE PATROL
Posted at 6:06 AM, May 04, 2022
ODELL, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 82-year-old Gage County man.

NSP says Marvin Bures was last seen driving a Ford F-250 along 75th road in Odell around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with Nebraska plates 3-702R.

Bures has gray hair, is 5'10" and 160 lbs, and was wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt, and possibly a green sweatshirt.

Authorities are concerned because he has dementia and a heart condition and does not have his medication with him.

If you have any information, call the Nebraska State Patrol.

