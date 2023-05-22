Authorities searching for missing inmate from Omaha correctional facility

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says that an inmate who removed his monitoring device is missing.

Here's what we know from state officials:

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). Andres Willis #213587 left the facility this morning and removed his electronic monitoring device approximately one mile west of the center.

Willis started his sentence on August 3, 2021. He was sentenced to three to five years for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person out of Douglas County. He has a parole hearing scheduled in August 2023 and a tentative release date of August 23, 2024.

Willis is a 25-year-old Black male, 6’ 4”, 210 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

