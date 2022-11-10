Authorities searching for missing inmate in Lincoln Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities are trying to locate a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

Christopher Manzer did not return to the facility today from his job in the community, according to a press release. The press release also said that his electronic monitoring device had been removed.

Manzer was sentenced to 13 years and four months to life on charges out of Pierce County that include second-degree murder, assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Manzer has a parole board hearing scheduled for January 2023.

Manzer is a 47-year-old white man, 5’ 10”, 177 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact police or the Nebraska State Patrol.

