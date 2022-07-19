Authorities searching for missing inmate out of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), 20-year-old Community Corrections Center — Lincoln (CCC-L) inmate Torrien Harris is missing.

Harris failed to return to the facility from her job assignment in the community and she removed the electronic monitoring device she was wearing. The device was found at NW 12th and West Bond Street, according to authorities.

Harris' sentence began on February 17, 2022. She was sentenced to a year and two months to two years and five months on charges of burglary, theft, and obstructing a peace officer out of Lancaster County.

She's described as a white woman, 5'6", 158 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS, which is the lowest custody level and least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and other services with prior approval and without direct supervision.



KMTV 3 News Now only publishes mugshots if an individual has either been convicted, pleaded guilty/no contest to a charge, is missing and/or a danger to the public. It’s part of our commitment to being fair and minimizing harm in our reporting. To read more about our mugshot policy, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.