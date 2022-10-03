Authorities searching for missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says that Tabitha Viktora did not return to the facility Friday after going to work in Lincoln.

She's serving a sentence of six to 10 years for attempted robbery out of Douglas County. She has parole eligibility on January 14 and a tentative release date of January 11, 2025.

She's 5'3, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone aware of where she is is urged to call police.

