Authorities warn of overdose spike in Omaha and Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Authorities are warning of an increase in overdose deaths in the Omaha and Lincoln areas.

Investigators say the increase in overdose deaths began on August 10 from fentanyl-laced drugs.

No less than eight overdose deaths and 21 overdoses have been reported between the two cities in a six-day span.

A majority of the recent overdose deaths in Lincoln and Omaha involve cocaine laced with fentanyl, investigators said.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. A lethal dose of fentanyl is equivalent in size to a few grains of salt.

Investigators in Lincoln and Omaha are seeing fentanyl mixed with cocaine, methamphetamine, and also in counterfeit pills made to look like legitimate name-brand pharmaceuticals.

Nebraska law provides exceptions from criminal liability for a person who requests emergency medical assistance for themselves or another person in the event of a drug overdose.

