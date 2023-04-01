Autism Action Partnership hosting event for World Autism Day over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday is World Autism Day.

It is a day to celebrate acceptance and uniqueness.

The CDC says the number of children diagnosed with autism has increased from one in 44 to one in 36.

3 News Now sat down with a local organization that says programming and education are important for everyone beyond this one day.

"She loves Autism Action Partnership and she's participated in art camp for the last several years, that's always the highlight of her week," said Anna Evans, mother.

Evans' 11-year-old daughter was diagnosed with autism at just four years old.

"I had a hard time trusting that the environment we were going to accept her, if she, you know, was having a hard time accepting the environment," said she said.

But she says programming at Autism Action Partnership has helped her daughter grow socially.

"These aren't things that we can really teach. We can teach like how to brush your teeth, how to clean your room, but social skills isn't really a thing that we can concretely teach," said Evans.

These events and programs help kids and families.

"There is a bond. There's a community in and of itself that says we are all, maybe our every day is not the same, but together we are walking a path and navigating life in a way that is similar and there is that kind of feeling of community and family," said Justin Dougherty, President and CEO of Autism Action Partnership.

Autism Action Partnership also works to educate the entire community about acceptance and awareness.

"It's a chance for the community to understand how many families are impacted. That it's not them, it's us, there is a we as a part of the entire community," said Dougherty.

On Sunday, Autism Action Partnership is hosting an event at Gene Leahy Mall in celebration of World Autism Day.

"We are welcoming the entire community, to kind of put their arms around the autism community and really make everybody feel as though they are accepted and are welcome and that they are understood and accepted," said Dougherty.

A day Evans encourages everyone to attend.

"Having a judgment-free zone with fun activities, to be able to do as a family is really crucial and critical," she said.

World Autism Day will kick off Autism Acceptance Month. The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. and is open to all ages.

There will be games, ice breakers and community.

Whether you have a child with autism or you're an ally and want to be a part of the celebration, all are welcome.

