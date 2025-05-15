Avoca emergency drinking water site opening today

AVOCA, IA - Pottawattamie County reports that approximately half of the Avoca community was without water service as of Wednesday afternoon, May 14. Because of that, an emergency drinking water districution site will be established at the Avoca Fire Department. The site will open today from 5pm – 7pm, and Friday, May 16th.

Pottawattamie County Neighbors are to use this route when picking up drinking water.

Pottawattamie County says "The supply of water available is prioritized for Regional Water Rural Water Association residential customers in rural areas of Pottawattamie County and residents of the City of Avoca."

