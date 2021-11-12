Axne opts for House reelection bid over run for governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne says she plans to seek reelection to the 3rd Congressional District, ending speculation that she might challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds next November.

Axne, Iowa’s only Democrat in Congress, says Friday she has delivered tax cuts, disaster relief and critical support to Iowa’s families and businesses but her work is far from over.

Axne defeated Republican challenger David Young by more than 6,200 votes in November 2020. She first won the seat in 2018 by defeating Young who had held the seat since January 2015.

On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks said she would run for reelection in the southeast Iowa district now numbered the 1st District.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.