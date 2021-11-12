Watch
Axne opts for House reelection bid over run for governor

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, speaks to local residents at the American Legion Post 184 in Winterset, Iowa on Nov. 11, 2019. U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks will seek another term in Congress in the newly drawn southeast Iowa district in which she no longer lives, avoiding a head-to head run against incumbent Democrat Axne. The two Iowa congresswomen were drawn into the same district through the once-in-a-decade redistricting process. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Cindy Axne
Posted at 1:23 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:23:15-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne says she plans to seek reelection to the 3rd Congressional District, ending speculation that she might challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds next November.

Axne, Iowa’s only Democrat in Congress, says Friday she has delivered tax cuts, disaster relief and critical support to Iowa’s families and businesses but her work is far from over.

Axne defeated Republican challenger David Young by more than 6,200 votes in November 2020. She first won the seat in 2018 by defeating Young who had held the seat since January 2015.

On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks said she would run for reelection in the southeast Iowa district now numbered the 1st District.

