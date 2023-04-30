B&B Boxing Academy hosts So Cold Community Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The academy led by WBO Welterweight Champion Terrance Crawford opened its door for a community day Saturday to help local kids develop their fitness and nutritional skills.

The So Cold Community Day event at B&B Boxing Academy let participants take part in a group workout, learn how to prepare a healthy meal and even paint pictures. The students got to learn their new skills under the guidance of a pro as the Executive Director of B&B, 18-0 NABO 168-pound Champion Steven "So Cold" Nelson led the class.

"I feel like a lot of skills are a lost art in today's society,” said Nelson. “People are using social media more and playing video games. Not getting out and learning these different skills."

You can find more information on B&B by heading to their website bandbacademy.org

