'Baby Bob' Coming Soon: How it will connect pedestrians to North Downtown Omaha

The groundbreaking of the 'Baby Bob' pedestrian connector bridge

The $7.5 million bridge is expected to open in October 2024

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh were part of the ceremony

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Whether it's walking, running, or biking, soon your journey on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge won't have to stop at Riverfront Drive.

That's because the ‘Baby Bob Pedestrian Connector Bridge’ project has officially broke ground.

"The pedestrian bridge will further connect Omaha to Council Bluffs in entertainment, recreation, housing, employment, and education in both cities," said Mayor Jean Stothert.

With developments on both sides; like the renovated RiverFront parks, Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park, the Kiewit Luminarium and the Capitol District, in less than a year you will have access to it all.

"A healthy urban core should include housing, jobs and commerce, education and arts and entertainment, health and wellness and then connect these areas of focus with mobility," said Stothert.

"15 years ago, I never would have imagined the enduring impact that the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge would continue to have on both of our adjacent communities as well as our citizens," said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh.

The ‘Baby Bob’ once built will connect pedestrians and cyclists to 10th and Mike Fahey Streets and will be just a few blocks from the future streetcar stop at 10th and Capitol.

"The idea of being able to get on the streetcar and come down here and get off and go right out there is really really exciting," said Larry Foster, president of the Back to The River Foundation.

Foster said it’s a project he had been thinking about for quite some time.

He shared these statistics about traffic on ‘The Bob’.

The busiest day is Sunday. The busiest month is June. With the busiest week being of course the College World Series, with traffic reaching up to 40,000 on the bridge.

Hawkins Construction will be leading the approximate $7.5 million project. With the goal of opening in October of 2024.

