Baby boom at CHI Bergan-Mercy

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Healthcare workers have been faced with a difficult past year as they navigated the COVID-19 pandemic both at work and at home.

Nine critical care doctors at CHI Health were able to share the joys of bringing life into the world at a time when work is extra stressful and difficult.

"It's been stressful recently and just being able to go home and have a new bundle of joy to go home to is awesome," said Dr. Robert Plambeck, father of Belle.

All of these doctors have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, having to work harder than ever to care for their patients. Coming home to a happy baby has been the push many of them needed.

"It kind of gives you a perspective and it kind of grounds you whenever you get fatigued at work," said Dr. Stanley Thomas, father of Asa.

For some doctors, this was their first child. For others, this was their fourth.

But for all nine families, this was a new journey of parenthood during a pandemic.

"Trying to keep him safe. Trying to keep me and my wife safe, that was priority number one, and then trying to coordinate seeing family and having family meet him that was kind of tough," said Dr. Michael Kaster, father of William Michael.

Even though we haven't seen the baby boom that we have expected nationwide just yet, these doctors were happy to share this personal baby boom with co-workers.