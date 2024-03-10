BACK TO BACK: Omaha girl wins regional spelling be for the second straight year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday morning nearly 70 kids representing Nebraska and parts of Southwest Iowa competed in the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee over at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Only the best speller from this bee will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

The Omaha Sports Commission also helps put the event on, and said there's been a good amount of success from kids in our region on the national stage.

Our event has had a lot of success from last year, our student tied for 10th in the entire nation,” Lindsay Toussant Brown, Omaha Sports Commission. “To get to see these students move on to that level and make it to that national stage is quite an honor.”

Sarah Fernandes, of St. Stephen The Martyr here in Omaha won the regional spelling bee for the second time in a row, and will go on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee held Memorial Day Weekend.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.