Bacon and others gather to help spread information on burial benefits for veterans

On Tuesday, Rep. Don Bacon appeared at the Jewish Community Center as part of an effort to make burying veterans as stress-free as possible.
Posted at 6:18 PM, Nov 09, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Rep. Don Bacon appeared at the Jewish Community Center as part of an effort to make burying veterans as stress-free as possible.

He was joined by members of the Omaha National Cemetery and employees from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs who laid out various burial benefits.

The group told families about services available for veterans, funeral costs and military honors.

"I feel it's very important for veterans to come out because this is a benefit that they've earned,” said Omaha National Cemetery Administrative Officer Jane Denide Vega. “It's a wonderful benefit for them and for their families."

You can learn more about burial eligibility for Omaha National Cemetery on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website. 

