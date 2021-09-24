Bacon continuing to back Senate-approved infrastructure bill with conditions

WASHINGTON (KMTV) — On Thursday, Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon said he would back a recently-approved bipartisan infrastructure bill. As he had said previously though, it is with conditions.

Bacon said:

“Over two-thirds of our constituents favor a hard infrastructure bill, and I campaigned on seeking a bipartisan solution so I intend to vote for the hard infrastructure bill as long as it’s not combined with the Bernie Sanders $3.5 trillion bill. I helped build the original version of this bill last Spring as part of the Problem Solvers Caucus. It addresses roads, bridges, airports, seaports, locks and broadband. Much of the cost is covered by unspent COVID money. I also think our constituents want to see Congress actually solve a problem and stop the rabid partisanship they see every night on TV.”

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill gives money for road, bridges, rural broadband, along with a chunk of money going specifically to Nebraska and Iowa.

Last month, Bacon graded the bill a ‘C’ and said he’d vote for it if it doesn’t change much in the house.

“Wouldn’t be the bill that I’d write but I think in the end the country is looking for money for roads, bridges, airports, seaports, our locks are 90 years old, very important for our agriculture, so there’s more good than bad in this bill,” Bacon said.

RELATED: Rare gathering of Nebraska's entire congressional delegation talk in an open forum

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.