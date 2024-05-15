Bacon defeats Frei in Congressional District 2 primary, will rematch Tony Vargas in November

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The primary election for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District told us a lot about the Nebraska GOP.

In recent months, populist Republicans have taken over several of the state’s largest local parties, including the Douglas and Sarpy County GOP.

That momentum from MAGA supporters hinted at a potential upset win for challenger Dan Frei.

But then the votes started rolling in.

“I think this reflects the state of our district. Our district wants a conservative who knows how to govern. Who does what right for our country and who puts our country first,” said Bacon.

It took only one batch of votes to be counted before the race was called for Bacon, who pulled in nearly twice as many votes as Frei.

Frei had routinely criticized Bacon for his moderate voting record but it didn’t seem to matter to voters.

“I really just agree with a lot of his policies and how is isn’t completely super right and agrees with the democrat sides as well,” said Taylor McCartney, a Bacon supporter.

With a primary win behind him, Bacon must now turn to reuniting a party.

He went into Tuesday without endorsements from the state and local GOP.

Despite the lack of support from his party Bacon isn’t taking it personally as he tries to rally his base for the upcoming race against Democrat Tony Vargas in November.

“I'm not gonna lie, I was discouraged. But we got a big win tonight. They endorsed the wrong people, they have weakened the party and they have weakened the conservative movement in Nebraska. Me, I didn’t make that decision, so I’m just going to move on,” said Bacon.

