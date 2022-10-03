Bacon honors Sen. Brewer as part of Native American Heritage Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This "Native American Heritage Month" Congressman Don Bacon took time to honor Senator Tom Brewer.

They held a ceremony on Monday at the Ponca Tribe Administration Building.

Brewer, who serves District 43, is the first Native American to serve in Nebraska's unicameral.

He was also recognized for his military service. During the ceremony, Brewer addressed Ponca Tribe members.

“You guys should be holding your heads high. Be proud of what you've done. (Be)cause there was a time that you almost didn't exist. The government had forgot about you, and now you guys are on a path to be the example for everyone else,” said Brewer.

Bacon also presented congressional record copies of floor remarks he delivered in the house on September 20th recognizing Brewe who's a member of the Sioux Nation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.