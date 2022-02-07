Bacon, Sasse lone area Republican leaders to issue statements on RNC censure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Republic National Committee censured two members of the GOP for their involvement with a committee whose role is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

GOP officials approved a vote to censure U.S. House of Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois,16th District) during the RNC meeting in Salt Lake City, with a censure that claims the legislators participated in the panel that is a "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse," per the Associated Press.

After the news of the censure broke on Friday afternoon, 3 News Now reached out for statements from Republican lawmakers who represent area districts and whether they agree that Jan. 6 was "legitimate political discourse." As of Monday afternoon, the only Congressperson to respond was Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb., 2nd District).

"My priority is the fall elections- — retaking the house, and highlighting and reversing the failed policies of Biden and Pelosi," said Bacon in an email through his press secretary, Abbey Schieffer. "While we always protect peaceful protest, we should never tolerate violence and vandalism. The GOP stands with law enforcement and rule of law.”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse made a comment to The National Review.

“January 6th was not 'legitimate political discourse' and I'll say it again: It was shameful mob violence to disrupt a constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress to affirm the peaceful transfer of power," Sasse said, according to The National Review. He did not respond to 3 News Now's request for comment Friday.

3 News Now also attempted to reach Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith, and Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, and Iowa's Rep. Randy Feenstra on Friday. None responded to the questions about the RNC's stance on Jan. 6. Additionally, Nebraska GOP Executive Director Taylor Gage did not respond.

This story will be updated if further statements are issued.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.