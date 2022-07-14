Watch Now
Bacon votes yes, Flood votes no on bill creating Amber Alert-like system for active shooters

Posted at 6:10 PM, Jul 14, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill this week that would create a system similar to Amber Alerts for active shooter situations.

The bill split the two Nebraska congressmen from the metro-area.

Rep. Don Bacon sponsored the bill and voted in favor of its passage, telling 3 News Now in a statement that states can choose whether or not to use this system.

“It addresses the need to take some pro-active steps when there is an active shooter, while also giving states the autonomy they should have,” said Bacon.

Bacon was one of 43 Republicans to vote to pass the bill.

The newest member of Congress, Republican Mike Flood, who represents parts of Sarpy County, voted no. Rep. Adrian Smith was also a no vote.

The bill now moves to the U.S. Senate.

