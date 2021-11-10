Baker's holds veteran hiring event Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Baker's is looking to add veterans, active military members and their family members to its team. On Wednesday, it held an in-store hiring event.

"We recognize the skillset and the leadership that our military folks bring to us,” said Dusty McCoy of Baker’s. “We are having this hiring event in the store and virtually today."

Between full and part-time positions across the company, Kroger, which owns Baker's, has hired nearly 50,000 veterans since 2009.

If you're a veteran and missed out on today's hiring event, you can go to Kroger’s website for more information and to apply.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.