Balloon release held Wednesday to honor Ryan Larson's birthday

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — It has been over one year since Ryan Larsen went missing after leaving his school during a passing period.

On Wednesday, his family marked his 13th birthday in a special way.

They gathered at La Vista Falls Gold Golf Course for a balloon release in honor of his birthday.

Ryan’s family said they had his favorite Disney movie in mind when planning the event.

"When the girl was missing from home, she saw the balloons on her birthday and she knew that they were for her and she decided to come home. We thought hopefully maybe Ryan would see that they were for him," said Ryan's sister Taylor Larsen.

Ryan was reported missing from La Vista West Elementary School on May 17, 2021.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact the police.

