Banner unveiled for Transgender Week of Awareness

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two 16 ft. banners on the Dodge St. Memorial Park pedestrian overpass give recognition to Transgender Week of Awareness.

Members of the transgender community stress this week's importance since 51 transgender Americans have been killed just this last year due to hate crimes.

"We've been around since the beginning of time, regardless of what anyone else says or thinks," River City Gender Alliance President Emeritus Katherine Parrish said. "We have been, it's part of the human condition and we have as much right, human rights and civil rights, as anybody else."

A Transgender Day of Remembrance Ceremony will be held on Nov. 20 at First United Methodist Church.

