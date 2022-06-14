Bars prep for College World Series amid staffing shortages, supply issues

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s game on for local bars just days out from the start of this year’s College World Series.

They’re preparing for the crowds coming into town from across the country. Bryan Rea, general manager at DJ’s Dugout downtown, said this year that task comes with the added challenge of labor shortages and supply chain issues.

"It's a little hectic right now," Rea said. "Getting a lot of stuff organized with different universities, making sure the staff is here, food, drinks, everything."

Rea said he's been feeling the effects of the ongoing labor shortage and supply chain issues.

"Staffing is still a little bit of an issue," Rea said. "I’d love to get more staff in here. We just ran into an issue with avocados last week, so it’s definitely hitting us."

Cindy Schnittgrund of The Session Room is expecting the same crowds as Rea. She said staffing is good at her bar, but supply chain issues have forced her to make some menu changes.

"We’ve always been known for our chicken wings," Schnittgrund said. "The price went up so high that we just decided not to put them on our menu."

Despite these challenges, both Rea and Schnittgrund said they're still optimistic and ready for the weeks ahead.

"To see the fans come in from everywhere, it’s a good feeling," Rea said.

