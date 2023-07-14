Baseball exhibit showcases city's deep ties to the sport: 'It makes you feel like an Omahan'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A century and a half of Omaha baseball memorabilia fills a room at The Center Mall on 42nd Street. Co-curator José Garcia said, Omaha is — and always has been — a baseball town.

“Omaha had a love affair with baseball,” he said. “There was all kinds of activity.”

The exhibit shares some of the city’s early baseball spots and the many teams Omaha had — from the Omaha Hogs to the Crickets and…

“There was a team in the 1900s called the Kidnappers,” he said.

Garcia said for decades baseball had been a big source of entertainment in town. Spectators saw famous baseball players like Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig as well as local players, not as famous, but who left their mark on the game. The history on display, he said, is an important part of Omaha’s identity.

“This is core, it’s a connection that goes back to being an American,” he said. “It makes you feel like an Omahan."

The Omaha Baseball 150 Years of History exhibit is open now through mid-August. It’s on the second level of The Center Mall and is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED: Baseball Hall of Famer, Omaha native Bob Gibson passes away

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.