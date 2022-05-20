Bass, bluegill and boatloads of fun: Free fishing and Nebraska state park access Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While it might be a little cooler Saturday, it’s the perfect day to get out and enjoy the nature Nebraska has to offer.

Saturday is Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, when you can fish without a permit and explore state parks at no cost.

It's open to residents and non-residents alike, and Nebraska Game and Parks is encouraging Iowans to come over and spend some time outdoors.

Whether you're a master angler or a novice who doesn't know a minnow from a mackerel, it's an ideal time to cast a line.

“It’s mid-May, where most of our fish are very active and they’re along the shoreline. They’re either pre-spawn or post-spawn, so they’re very catchable, and it doesn’t take fancy equipment this time of year to try to catch fish. You could use something you have in the garage or the house and stick with the worms you’ve dug out of the garden," said Greg Wagner, a spokesperson for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

A variety of fun events are planned around the day — see a list below or on this website.

A kids' fishing derby at Fort Robinson State Park; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

An introduction to fishing at Platte River State Park; 9 a.m. to noon

A Writing Hike for Beginners at Schramm Education Center, introducing participants to nature journaling; 10 a.m. to noon

Bill Morris Fishing Derby at Ponca State Park, for anglers of all ages

Fishing for kids at Ash Hollow State Historical Park. Children under the age of 18 are invited to fish the pond and keep everything they catch. A free hot dog lunch will be served from 1 to 3 p.m.

Wildlands Day at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, which will include a bird hike, wildflower walk, children’s crafts and live animal presentation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.