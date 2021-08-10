Watch
Baxter Arena looking to hire facility staff at job fair

Being held Tuesday and Wednesday
Posted at 12:50 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 13:50:08-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If driving a Zamboni is something you’d love to do for a living, a job fair happening at Baxter Arena would be a good place to start.

According to a release from Baxter Arena, the job fair and interviews are happening today and tomorrow from 12:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.

Full and “very flexible part-time” positions are available for a number of jobs which include:

  • Event Staff
  • Ticket Sellers
  • Holland Ice Attendants
  • A/V & IT
  • Operations Crew
  • Crowd Control
  • Parking Attendants
  • Zamboni Drivers

Those who are attending should park in lot 25, just outside the arena’s southwest entrance.

A full list of positions can be found on Baxter Arena’s website.

