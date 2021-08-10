Baxter Arena looking to hire facility staff at job fair

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If driving a Zamboni is something you’d love to do for a living, a job fair happening at Baxter Arena would be a good place to start.

According to a release from Baxter Arena, the job fair and interviews are happening today and tomorrow from 12:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.

Full and “very flexible part-time” positions are available for a number of jobs which include:

Event Staff

Ticket Sellers

Holland Ice Attendants

A/V & IT

Operations Crew

Crowd Control

Parking Attendants

Zamboni Drivers

Those who are attending should park in lot 25, just outside the arena’s southwest entrance.

A full list of positions can be found on Baxter Arena’s website .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.