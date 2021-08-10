Baxter Arena looking to hire facility staff at job fair

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If driving a Zamboni is something you’d love to do for a living, a job fair happening at Baxter Arena would be a good place to start.
According to a release from Baxter Arena, the job fair and interviews are happening today and tomorrow from 12:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.
Full and “very flexible part-time” positions are available for a number of jobs which include:
- Event Staff
- Ticket Sellers
- Holland Ice Attendants
- A/V & IT
- Operations Crew
- Crowd Control
- Parking Attendants
- Zamboni Drivers
Those who are attending should park in lot 25, just outside the arena’s southwest entrance.
A full list of positions can be found on Baxter Arena’s website.
