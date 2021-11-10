Baxter Arena preparing to host US Olympic Curling Trials Friday; ice installation in progress

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week, Baxter Arena has been getting ready to host the US Olympic Curling Trials.

Ever since Sunday, crews have been getting the ice ready for the participants by adding a layer of ice on top of the arena's existing ice as well as logos.

"We just finished putting a flood on the ice,” said Shawn Olsesen of US Curling. “We build it up in layers. After we get all the logos painted on and prepped and the borders built around the sheets, then we begin flooding it to make it level so we have the proper thickness and make sure the sheets are flat and level as possible and the stones will act consistently as they play the games."

The curling trials kick off on Friday and will go through the 21st.

