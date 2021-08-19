Beginning Monday Douglas County will make COVID vaccine third doses available to immunocompromised

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Beginning on Monday, August 23, Douglas County Health Department will begin offering a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to individuals who self-identify as immunocompromised.

In a press release, the health department said that any number of conditions might qualify a person as immunocompromised. Examples given included cancer, organ transplant patients, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and other conditions. The department said that a doctor's permission is not required, but that anyone seeking a third does who is unsure if it's right for them should speak to their doctor.

Third doses will also be administered at DCHD’s main clinic at 1111 S. 41st St on Fridays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For those hoping to receive a vaccine this week there are pop-up clinics:

Thursday: UNO Dodge Campus/Hayden House, 6533 University Drive S, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: UNO Dodge Campus/Hayden House, 6533 University Drive S, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday: UNO Dodge Campus/Hayden House, 6533 University Drive S, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Benson Health at Lake Street Apartments, 2400 N. 34th Ave, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Farmer’s Market (Old Market), 519 S. 11th St, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There will be no clinic at the DCHD offices on Friday, due to an in-service day for the staff.

The department also provided an update on COVID-19 case activity in the area.

The Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 183 additional positive tests of COVID-19 have been received since the last report on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 76,076 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The department received no new death certificates during the past day. There have been 743 deaths related to the pandemic in Douglas County.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Wednesday afternoon:



Medical and surgical beds were at 84% occupancy with 232 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 80% rate with 68 beds available.

There were 150 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 54 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Two pediatric patients were confirmed among the hospitalized individuals.

There was one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Nineteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

