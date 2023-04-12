Watch Now
Bellevue apartment complex sustains heavy fire damage on Wednesday

Bellevue Fire
Bellevue Police Department
Bellevue Fire
Posted at 2:26 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 15:29:31-04

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Multiple metro area fire departments are battling a blaze at Country Estates Apartments on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

